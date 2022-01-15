European Clubs Can’t Be Annoyed At AFCON 2022

If it feels like the same old story appears every year, it’s because it does: the African Cup of Nations (AFCON2022) has rolled around again, and soccer clubs across Europe aren’t best pleased. In fairness, influential players usually miss crucial matches, however, the rhetoric has been challenged this year as pundits and fans spot the hypocrisy surrounding the tournament. Although it’s easy to see why teams and managers are annoyed on the surface, under the surface, it reeks of entitlement.

Africa Deserves a Showpiece

Africans love soccer. It’s their main sport, and their passion for it is unrivaled. That’s partly why the likes of the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga command viewers abroad. It’s important to note that football betting odds across all leagues are consumed in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, whether it’s rooting for the +275 odds of Man City winning the club’s first Champions League since the 1960s or +700 for Sevilla to pip Real Madrid to…