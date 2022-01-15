Live Blogging: Nigeria vs Sudan

Completesports.com’s Live Blogging of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Falcons of Sudan in their second Group D game at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua.
Related: Live Blogging: Nigeria vs Egypt – Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021
Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com
Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,…
Source: Complete Sports