Lukaku Is A Big Threat To Man City –De Bruyne Warns Ahead Chelsea Clash

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne has issued a stern warning to his teammates to be wary of Romelu Lukaku’s threat in today’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

It’s a battle between the Premier League’s top two at the Etihad Stadium, with a victory for City extending their lead at the summit to 13 points.

De Bruyne said: “It is exciting. I think you always want to play in the biggest games. We had so many battles over the years where we have won and they have won a couple of games in the Premier League and Champions League. You always want to be on top and that is what we want to do today.

“It is a big game. They have been playing really well lately. I saw the Liverpool game (2-2 Premier League draw) and a little bit of the first Tottenham game (2-0 Carabao Cup win), so they have been in a good rhythm. I expect them to give us a big test.”

The City midfielder has also assessed the strengths of Thomas Tuchel’s side ahead of our Premier League clash.

He…