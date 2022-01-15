Man of The Match Simon Dedicates Award To Teammates

By
Headliners
-
10


Moses Simon has been named man of the match following Nigeria’s 3- 1 win against Sudan at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Simon scored one goal and bagged an assist in the encounter.

The Nantes of France winger teed up Samuel Chukwueze for Nigeria’s opening goal in the third minute.

He then scored his side’s third goal a minute after the break.

“I’m happy to win this award, it’s nice to be named the best player on the night,” Simon said after the game

“The award is not for me alone, it’s for the entire team. The most important thing is that we won and I’m happy about it.”

Source: Complete Sports

