Nani Becomes Ebuehi, Okereke’s Teammate At Venezia

Former Manchester United Star Nani is now teammate with Tyronne Ebuehi and David Okereke after joining Venezia as a free agent from MLS side Orlando SC.

The newly promoted club confirmed Nani’s signing in a statement on their website.

“Venezia FC are pleased to announce the acquisition of Nani on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer,” the statement read.

“ The 35-year-old Portuguese star attacker has signed a contract through the 2022/23 season..

“Nani — full name Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha — is one of the most talented wingers of his generation, famed for his pace, trickery, and spectacular goals.

“His career honors include the 2016 UEFA European Championship with Portugal, the 2018 UEFA Champions League and four English Premier League titles (2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11, 20012/13) with…



Source: Complete Sports

