Omeruo: I’m Enjoying Partnership With Troost-Ekong

Kenneth Omeruo says he is enjoying his partnership with William Troost-Ekong at the heart of the Super Eagles defence, reports Completesports.com.

Omeruo and Troost-Ekong combined to shutout Mohamed Salah and his Egytian teammates in Nigeria’s opening game on Tuesday.

“It was easy, he is someone I have played with a couple of times,” the defender told NFF TV.

“Even when we are not playing , we have been together, we have trained together, so it wasn’t difficult to play together.

“We just talked to ourselves, so it was good to have a good cover behind me’

The Super Eagles will face Sudan in their second group game on Saturday (today).

