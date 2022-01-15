Simon Explains Reason For Superb Showing Vs Egypt, Fired Up For Sudan Test

Moses Simon has offered explanation for his impressive performance in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

The Nantes winger was a thorn in the flesh of the Egyptians defenders thoughout the encounter.

Simon also had a hand in Nigeria’s only goal of the game scored by Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho on the half hour mark.

“The game against Egypt was one of my best in two years,” Simon told a press conference on Friday.

“Every coach have their mentality and impact. The previous coach, I play to his instructions.

Read Also: AFCON 2021: ‘We Are Not Scared Of Nigeria’ —Sudan Star Forward, Hamed

With the new coach, he gave us freedom and allowed us to bring our style of play at club side.”

The Super Eagles will look to consolidate on the win against Egypt when they take on Sudan in their second Group D game on Saturday.

The 26-year-old insisted he is ready to deliver another high level performance against the Falcons of…