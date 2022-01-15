Sudan Coach Tia: Super Eagles Were Far Too Good For Us

Sudan head coach Burhan Tia admitted the Super Eagles were too good for his side following their 3-1 defeat to the three-time champions in a Group D encounter at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

The Falcons of Jediane went behind as early as the third minute and even though they put up a spirited fight in the game, they were certainly no match for the Super Eagles.

Tia stated that there was no shame in losing to the Super Eagles , who according to him are one of the best teams on the continent.

“We gave our best against one the best teams on the continent, but obviously it wasn’t enough to guarantee us a win,” Tia said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“They have a lot of quality players and it showed in their performance. They were too good for us. We take a lot of lessons from this defeat.

“We have one game left in the group and we will do our best to qualify even though it is not going to be easy.”