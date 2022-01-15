Super Eagles Must Take Every Game As Final –Ex-Team Coordinator

Former coordinator of Super Eagles, Emmanuel Attah has expressed the optimism that Nigeria could go all the way to win the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroun if they take every game as a final, Completesports.com reports

Attah who was the team coordinator when the Super Eagles won the AFCON in 2013 in South Africa said he was impressed with the way the team dispersed the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in their opening match in Group D, adding that interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has transformed the Eagles into a fighting team within a short time

“Eguavoen has done a wonderful job with the Eagles as the interim coach within a short time. He has been able to make the Eagles play good football and give Nigerians something to cheer about with that win over Egypt. For a long time I stopped watching the Super Eagles because their game was no longer pleasing to the eyes,” Attah told completesports.com in Abuja.

Also Read – INTERVIEW: Eguavoen Speaks About Eagles Vs Sudan;…