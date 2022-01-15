We Are Not Scared Of Nigeria

Sudan’s star forward Yasin Hamed has said he and his teammates are not scared of the Super Eagles, ahead of their second Group D game of the AFCON 2021 on Saturday.

Nigeria and Sudan will meet for the third time at the AFCON following previous encounters in 1963 and 1976.

At the 1963 edition, Sudan triumphed 4-0 while in 1976, Nigeria won 1-0.

The Eagles will go into this weekend’s clash on the back of the impressive 1-0 win against seven-time champions Egypt.

For Sudan, they will be hoping to register their first win after beginning their campaign with a goalless draw with Guinea-Bissau in their group opener on Tuesday.

And speaking in Friday’s presser, Hamed dismissed talks about the stars in the Eagles team and the win against Egypt, positing it does not scare them.

“We know people expect us to lose because of the players of Nigeria and the win over Egypt but we are not…