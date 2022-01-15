‘We Have Raised The Bar’ — Troost- Ekong Wants Super Eagles To Show Clash Against Sudan

William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles can’t afford to get complacent when they face Sudan in their second Group D game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time champions put up a scintilating display in their first game in the competition, edging out Egypt 1-0.

Much is now expected from the Super Eagles in the competition and the Watford defender insisted they must keep up with the same momentum when they confront Sudan on Saturday (today) at the Stade Roumde Adjia, Garoua.

“Expect a fiery team, we raised the bar on how we should play in this tournament against Egypt” Troost-Ekong told NFF TV ahead of the game.

Read Also: Sudan Star Hamid: We Can Beat Super Eagles

“The good thing about a competition like this is that we have time together, but our idea is to improve from the previous game.

“If there is anything we need to do from the Egypt game we focus on that, but what you see tomorrow (today) is the same…