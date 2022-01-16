6 Observations From Super Eagles’ Win Against Sudan

Following Nigeria’s impressive 3-1 win against Sudan In an AFCON 2021 Group D clash at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua on Saturday, Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU, highlights six remarkable observations from the match.

Simon Proved His Class Once Again

.Nantes of France winger, Moses Simon, is no doubt enjoying a new lease of life under Nigeria interim head coach, Austine Eguavoen. He was one of the players who underperformed during the reign of former head coach, Gernot Rohr, but is now reborned under the new manager and lighting up AFCON 2021 with his heroics.

The 25-year-old put up an exceptional performance in Super Eagles’ win against Egypt on Tuesday and was also unlucky not to scoop the man of the match honour.

He followed up that up with another superb showing against Sudan on Saturday, setting up Samuel Chukwueze for Nigeria’s opening game and scoring the third goal on the night. He deservedly won the Man-of-The-Match award.

Omeruo, Troost-Ekong…