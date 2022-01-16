AFCON 2021: Ligue 1 Celebrates Simon After Impressing In Eagles’ Win Vs Sudan

Organizer of the French top flight, Ligue 1, celebrated Moses Simon following his impressive performance in the Super Eagles’ 3-1 win against Sudan at the ongoing AFCON.

The Eagles booked their place in the round of 16 after a dominant win against Sudan in Garoua on Saturday.

Simon was the standout performer as he bagged a goal and an assist.

Also, he had 42 touches, two shots on target, two key passes, 19/23 accurate passes, 3/4 successful dribbles, 7/8 duels won and two tackles win.

The diminutive winger was then named Man of the Match award.

And reacting to the Nantes star forward, Ligue 1 wrote on their Twitter handle: “ 🇳🇬 👏 @Simon27Moses.”

