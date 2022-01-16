AFCON 2021: Sierra Leone Keeps Knockout Qualification Hopes Alive After Snatching Late Draw Vs Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire missed the chance to seal qualification into the round of 16, after a late blunder from their keeper Badra Ali Sangaré saw Sierra Leone snatch a late goal to earn a 2-2 draw in Group E on Sunday.

The Elephants had been coasting but an astonishing mistake from Sangare allowed Alhadji Kamara to tap in in the 93rd minute.

Sangare fumbled a back-header and could only watch helplessly as Kamara secured a second successive draw for the Leone Stars in Group E.

Sebastien Haller had given Côte d’Ivoire the lead after Franck Kessie missed from the penalty spot.

Musa Kamara equalized for Sierra Leone before Nicolas Pepe made it 2-1 to the Ivorians.

The draw means Sierra Leone have every hope of going through to the round of 16 if they beat Equatorial Guinea in their last group game.

Sierra Leone have two points from two games, while the Ivorians top the group with four points to their name.

However, the Elephants still have work to do when they face defending…