AFCON 2021: Why NFF Doesn’t Trust, Respect Nigerian Coaches -Chukwu

Former Nigerian defender, Christian Chukwu says the current Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by Amaju Pinnick does not trust and respect the Nigerian coaches just the way they respect foreign coaches.

Chukwu made this known in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunday Sports.

The ‘Chairman’ as he was popularly known during his playing days, stated that Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has turn around the team in the space of few weeks that he took over from Gernot Rohr.

Chukwu joins fans and pundits who maintain that the Super Eagles need a local handler, citing the fact that all World Cup-winning teams were handled by their nationals.

“I can assure that the present Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) does not believe in Nigerian coaches.

“I am happy with what Eguavoen is doing now. Within a short period, Eguaveon was given the job, you can see how he has turned the team around. Nigerian coaches can perform even better than foreign coaches but…