Athletic Bilbao Will Attack Real Madrid –Marcelino Speaks Ahead Super Cup Final

Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino says they can beat Real Madrid in tonight’s Supercopa de Espana final.

Los Rojiblancos face Real Madrid in the final on Sunday evening as they look to retain the trophy they won last year. It will also be Athletic’s fourth final in the space of a year.

“We should be proud of this team,” Marcelino said at a pre-match press conference on Saturday morning. “We’re a team in every sense of the word. Our work is based on that, on showing our potential as a collective.

“That this club, with a different philosophy, and in this globalised football world, can compete in these kinds of matches against the greatest squads in the sport is something that deserves a lot of credit.

“The club has to enjoy this great moment.”

Marcelino stressed Athletic will leave no blade of grass uncovered as they look to retain the Supercopa, saying he was optimistic about the Lions’ chances.

“Now we’re here, we’re only thinking about winning,” he…