Awaziem Still Missing As Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sudan Clash

Chidozie Awaziem was absent again as the Super Eagles begin preparations for their last Group D game against Guinea-Bissau at the VSTS-ANNEX, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Sunday morning, reports Completesports.com.

Awaziem was last sighted on the eve of the team’s opening game against Egypt on.Tuesday

Interim head coach Austine Eguavoen revealed on Friday that the defender is nursing an ankle Injury.

Read Also: AFCON 2021: ‘Sweetest Times To Be A Nigerian Is When Super Eagles Play Well’ —Alaba

The Alanyaspor of Turkey star was also not part of the team’s training on Sunday.

The Super Eagles on Saturday progressed to the second round at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following a 3-1 win against Sudan.

The West Africans will have two more training sessions before squaring up against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…