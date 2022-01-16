Chukwueze Dedicates Goal To Osimhen

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has dedicated his goal against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to Victor Osimhen.

Recall that Osimhen missed out from the tournament due to health issue.

However, Chukwueze, who opened his goal account in Cameroon with a brilliant goal in the 3rd minute, said that he would have been delighted to have Osimhen at the tournament.

“I dedicated my goal to Victor Osimhen, I am so happy with the goal and game generally.

“In Africa You can’t look down on any team. I just hope we can keep the momentum going.

“It is our dream to finish the tournament on a high.”

Source: Complete Sports

