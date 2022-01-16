Chukwueze: No Qualms Over Early Substitution Vs Sudan

Samuel Chukwueze says he has no problem with his early substitution in Nigeria’s 3-1 win against Sudan, reports Completesports.com.

The Villarreal winger was replaced by Alex Iwobi after the break despite scoring his side’s opening goal of the game.

The 22-year-old however said he is not unperturbed by the decision of the technical crew.

“It’s tactical decision and it has nothing to do with Injury,” Chukwueze said after the team’s training on Sunday.

“The coach has the right to decide who starts and comes in at any time in any game, so I don’t have any problem with that.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.