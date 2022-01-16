Eagles’ Ratings, Player-By-Player, In 3-1 Win Against Sudan

The Super Eagles recorded their second consecutive win in the Group D of the ongoing AFCON 2021 – a convincing 3-1 defeat of Sudan at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Saturday, January 15 2021.

Completesports.com rates the performance of each player that Austine Eguavoen put in the thick of action, on the scale of 1 to 10.

Maduka Okoye (6)

Maduka Okoye was unlucky to concede his first goal of the tournament from the penalty spot. Aside that, he was on holiday in most part of the game.

Ola Aina (6)

Gave away a soft penalty, but was impressive for the Eagles with his marauding runs down the right flank.

Was involved in the Eagles’ first goal following his long throw which led to Samuel Chukwueze scoring.

William Troost-Ekong (7)

Contributed to the Eagles’ second goal, as it was his header from a free-kick that came off a Sudanese defender which then hit Awoniyi.

Also Read – AFCON 2021: Dominant Eagles Outclass Sudan, Advance Into Round Of 16

Almost made it 2-0 after…