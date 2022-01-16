Eguavoen To Ring Changes Vs Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen has vowed to give fringe players in the team opportunity to play in next Wednesday’s dead rubber clash against Guinea-Bissau, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans progressed to the Round of 16 after a 3-1 win against Sudan on Saturday night.

The Super Eagles top Group D with six points from two games, while Egypt occupy second spot with three points.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau and have one point each.

With leadership of the group still up for grabs, Eguavoen hinted that he will ring the changes against the Djurtus.

“Obviously, we will make changes for the last group game against Guinea-Bissau,” Eguavoen told a press conference after the game against Sudan.

“We have depth in the team and it’s a good opportunity for the other players to play.

”We will play to win the game and I trust the players to do a great job.”

