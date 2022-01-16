Eguavoen To Ring Changes Vs Guinea-Bissau

By
Headliners
-
1


Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen has vowed to give fringe players in the team opportunity to play in next Wednesday’s dead rubber clash against Guinea-Bissau, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans progressed to the Round of 16 after a 3-1 win against Sudan on Saturday night.

1xBit

The Super Eagles top Group D with six points from two games, while Egypt occupy second spot with three points.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau and have one point each.

AFCON 2022 Zabira

Read Also: Man of The Match Simon Dedicates Award To Teammates

With leadership of the group still up for grabs, Eguavoen hinted that he will ring the changes against the Djurtus.

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

“Obviously, we will make changes for the last group game against Guinea-Bissau,” Eguavoen told a press conference after the game against Sudan.

“We have depth in the team and it’s a good opportunity for the other players to play.

”We will play to win the game and I trust the players to do a great job.”

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR