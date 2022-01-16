‘He Has Helped Us Express Ourselves’ –Ndidi Hails Eguavoen’s Impact On Super Eagles

Wilfred Ndidi says coach Austine Eguavoen approach to management has helped the Super Eagles thrived at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles were widely criticised for their performance in the qualifiers for the competition and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

That led to the sacking of former head coach Gernot Rohr few weeks to the start of the competition.

The West Africans have however churned out impressive performance in their two games against Egypt and Sudan at 2021 AFCON finals.

The three-time African kings defeated Egypt in their opening game and progressed to the second round after a 3-1 win over Sudan on Saturday.

“We are not thinking of who we may likely face in the Round of 16, we are just focusing on the next game against Guinea-Bissau,” Ndidi said after the win against Sudan.

“We are not under any pressure to win the tournament, this win over Sudan is just an…