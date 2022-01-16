Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne’s Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea

Man City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as Kevin De Bruyne gave them a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at the Etihad.

The home side were on top throughout the match but struggled to find the breakthrough until De Bruyne’s wonderful second-half strike finally gave his side the lead.

It took City’s winning run in the league to 12 matches and while Liverpool, who are 14 points behind, have two games in hand, Pep Guardiola’s side continue to look unstoppable in their defence of the title.

With 20 minutes remaining, Kevin De Bruyne picked up the ball and kept his balance really well as he skipped past N’Golo Kante, who just tried to hack the Belgian down.

De Bruyne then sent a brilliant curling effort from outside the box around Thiago Silva and beyond Arrizabalaga to give City the lead.

Goalscorer de Bruyne came off with six minutes play, as Ilkay Gundogan took the armband. The Citizens went looking for a second as Arrizabalaga was called into…