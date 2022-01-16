Okereke Bags 5th League Goal In Venezia Home Draw Vs Empoli

Former Manchester United star Luis Nani made the perfect debut with an assist, as he set up David Okereke whose goal earned Venezia a 1-1 home draw against Empoli in Serie A on Sunday.

Okereke has now scored five goals in 17 league games in the Italian top flight.

Empoli dominated the first half with several big chances before Szymon Zurkowski volleyed in a Filippo Bandinelli cross in the 26th minute.

Okereke, who was one of two players introduced in the 35th minute, replaced Sofiane Kiyine.

Venezia improved after the break and January signing Nani came off the bench on 72 minutes for his debut, within one minute and 55 seconds providing the assist for Okereke’s equaliser.

Venezia almost won it too but Okereke’s goal bound strike forced one-handed save from Empoli keeper.

