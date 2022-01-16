Real Madrid Defeat Bilbao To Clinch 12th Spanish Super Cup Title

Real Madrid secured a 12th Spanish Super Cup title after defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in Sunday’s final which was played in Saudi Arabia.

Goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema secured sealed the win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Modric curled in a brilliant strike to give Real a first-half lead at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium.

Benzema then made it 2-0 with a penalty after the video assistant referee awarded a spot-kick for handball.

The striker’s shot had hit Yeray Alvarez, whose arms were raised as he made the block.

Real were also penalised for a handball late on as Eder Militao was sent off for blocking a shot and Bilbao were awarded a penalty.

However, keeper Thibaut Courtois produced a superb save to keep out Raul Garcia with his leg to ensure there was no late comeback for Athletic, who won the trophy last year.

Sunday’s win means Real move to within one of rivals Barcelona’s record tally of 13 Super Cup titles.

