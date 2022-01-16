‘There Is Power In The Tongue’ -Eguavoen Accepts Super Eagles Are Favourites To Win AFCON 2021

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen has finally accepted his side are among the favourites to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans have started the competition on a superb note recording impressive wins against seven-time winners Egypt and Sudan.

Eguavoen’s men were particularly in superlative form in their first game against Egypt, who they defeated 1-0.

The Super Eagles joined hosts Cameroon and the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the second round after a 3-1 win against Sudan on Saturday.



Quizzed again on the chances of his team lifting a fourth AFCON title, the former defender accepted that his side are in a good position to win the competition.

”We claim it, there is the power in the tongue. We accept we are favourites to win the competition,”Eguavoen told the media on Saturday.

“Whatever you want in…