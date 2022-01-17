AFCON 2021: ‘Chukwueze Not Yet In Form’ —Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze says Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze is yet to hit form at the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

Chukwueze suffered a serious injury in last season’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

However, he recovered in time to be named in the Eagles’ 28-man squad for the AFCON.

In the first game against Egypt Chukwueze did not impress and had to be replaced in the second half.

He was on target on Saturday as the Eagles overcame Sudan 3-1 in their second Group D game.

The goal means Chukwueze, who scored in the 3rd minute, has so far registered the fastest goal in this year’s edition.

But before the start of the second half he was replaced by Alex Iwobi.

And Udeze has come out to explain why the Villarreal winger is yet to fully impress.

“Chukwueze is not yet in form, remember he was out with injury,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“But by the time he gets back to form we will see the best of him, I just pray he hit form…