Awaziem Returns To Training Ahead Guinea-Bissau Clash

Chidozie Awaziem trained with his Super Eagles teammates on Monday night ahead of their final group game against Guinea-Bissau, reports Completeports.com.

Awaziem missed the Super Eagles opening two games against Sudan and Egypt due to ankle Injury.

The Alanyaspor of Turkey was in buoyant mood throughout the training session at the VSTS-ANNEX, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

He is now in contention to make his first appearance in the competition against the Djurtus on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles have won their opening two games at the 2021 Africa Cup in Cameroon.

The West Africans defeated Egypt 1-0 in their first game and edged out Sudan 3-1 in the second fixture.

They top Group D with six points, while Egypt occupy second spot with three points. Guinea-Bissau and Sudan have one point each.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

