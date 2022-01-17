Bayern Munich Legend Visits Eguavoen In Garoua

Former Bayern Munich and Ghana legend Sammy Ossei Kuffour visited the Super Eagles camp in Garoua on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Kuffour, who is a good friend of Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen had a swell time with the gaffer at the team’s Hotel le Ribadou base.

Kuffour was a key star for Bayern Munich and Ghana during his active days.

Read Also: Serie A: Osimhen Makes Napoli Bench Ahead Bologna Clash

The former defender won the 2000-01 UEFA Champions League title with Bayern Munich.

The Super Eagles have won their opening two games at the 2021 Africa Cup in Cameroon.

The West Africans defeated Egypt 1-0 in their first game and edged out Sudan 3-1 in the second fixture.

Eguavoen’s side will face Guinea-Bissau in their final group game on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…