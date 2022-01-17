Burkina Faso Draw Against Ethiopia, Joins Cameroon In Round Of 16

Burkina Faso were held to a 1-1 draw by already eliminated Ethiopia, in their final Group A AFCON 2021 game on Monday.

The result means Burkina finish in second place on four points behind Cameroon, qualify alongside the hosts into the knockout round.

Burkina pipped Cape Verde to second spot in the group on the head-to-head rule.

Cape Verde will now have to wait to see if they are one of the four best third-placed sides to advance.

In the group’s other game, Vincent Aboubakar clinched his fifth goal of the tournament as Cameroon were held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde.

The hosts ended the group stage on seven points and finished as group winners.

