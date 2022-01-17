Elegushi Of Ikate Land, Oniru Of Iru To Flag Off Lekki 10km Road Race

The Oniru of Iru land Oba Gbolahan Lawal and the Elegushi of Ikate Land Oba Saheed Ademola will both flag off the Lekki 10km Road race slated for the 29th of this month at Freedom Way Lekki at 7am.

The Monarchs gave this assurance to the organiser’s during the presentation of the Community Marathon Series torch at their various Palace in Lagos.

During the presentation of the torch to Oba Gbolahan Lawal, he stated that such initiative will only help to create healthy living, while the Elegushi of Ikate Land, Oba Saheed Ademola, lauded the initiative, which he said would help empower the youths and eliminate hooliganism from the society.

Speaking further the Elegushi, enjoined residents of Eti-Osa Local Government, to take advantage of the peaceful and serene environment to prepare adequately for the one day event.

In a related development, Organisers of the Community Marathon Series, have revealed that there would be a record number participants at the Lekki 10km Road race…