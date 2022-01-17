Equatorial Guinea Shock Reigning Champions, Algeria To Revive AFCON 2021 Campaign

Algeria’s 35-match unbeaten streak was ended in stunning fashion by Equatorial Guinea to leave the defending champions in real danger of crashing out in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Esteban Obono’s back post finish on 70 minutes proved the only goal of the game as the side ranked 114th in the world became the first side to beat Algeria since Benin did so back in October 2018, the run ending two short of Italy’s world record 37 games without loss.

The result leaves the holders rock bottom of Group E on just one point, having been held to a goalless draw by Sierra Leone in their opening fixture.

They must now beat Ivory Coast – who are top on four points – in their final game to keep alive their hopes of retaining the trophy they won in Egypt three years ago.

Algeria thought they had taken the lead midway through a scrappy first half when Baghdad Bounedjah tapped in the rebound after Riyad Mahrez’s header had been saved but the flag was raised against…