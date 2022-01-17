Fabinho Tips Elliott For Big Impact At Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho heaped praise on teammate Harvey Elliott.

The youngster is getting close to making a recovery from a horror ankle injury he suffered against Leeds United in September.

The 18-year-old had made a great start to the season, and Fabinho believes he can rediscover that form when he is 100 percent fit.

Fabinho said: “We are really happy for him because we always see him in the training ground and in the dressing room, and he always has a smile on his face.

“So it is not an easy moment for him after his injury, but he is always working hard and doing everything to be back in the best shape possible. So it will be really good to have him back. He is someone who can do good things for the team as well.

“Hopefully he will be back soon and helping us.”

