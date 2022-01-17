Guinea-Bissau Coach Back On The Bench For Super Eagles Clash

Guinea-Bissau head coach Baciro Candé is expected to return to the bench for his side’s last Group D game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Cande missed the Djurtus 1-0 defeat to Pharoahs on Saturday after testing positive to Covid-19.

His assistant Emiliano Té took charge of the team in his absence .

Also, the quintet of Nanu, Alfa Semedo, Mimito Biai, Maurice Gomis and Joseph Mendes who all tested positive to Covid-19 on the eve of Egypt’s game are also expected to rejoin their teammates ahead of the game against the Super Eagles.

Guinea-Bissau need to beat the Super Eagles to have a chance of securing a place in the Round of 16

Nigeria top the group with six points, while Egypt occupy second position with three points. Guinea-Bissau and Sudan have one point each.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

