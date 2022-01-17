‘How I Gave Away Penalty Against Sudan’   

Super Eagles right-back Ola Aina has explained how he gave away a penalty against Sudan in Saturday’s AFCON 2021 Group D game.

With the Eagles comfortably ahead 3-0 Sudan were awarded a penalty, after Aina was adjudged to have fouled an opponent following consultation with VAR.

The penalty was converted which saw the Eagles lose their clean sheet in the tournament. 

And speaking about the spot kick, Aina told NFF TV:”We gave away the clean sheet it’s sad for the team, the defence and and it’s sad for Madu  (Okoye) because he’s been keeping clean sheet.

“What happened was that I wasn’t looking at the player obviously I held his shirt a little bit but there’s a little bit of shirt holding in the box. I was just watching the ball I didn’t see when I stepped on his foot but this things happen but luckily we were already 3-0 up. Even when they scored I still thought we were…



Source: Complete Sports

