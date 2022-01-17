Liverpool Thrash Brentford As Leeds United Overcome West Ham In Five-Goal Thriller

Liverpool moved second in the Premier League as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over an out-of-form Brentford at Anfield.

Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and substitute Takumi Minamino were all on target as the Bees slipped to a fourth defeat in five league games since Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still trail runaway leaders Manchester City by 11 points after the defending champions beat Chelsea on Saturday, though the Reds do have a game in hand to try to close the gap further.

The reverse fixture between the sides in west London produced one of the games of the season so far as they went toe-to-toe in an enthralling 3-3 draw.

In the other game, Leeds United beat West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

It was a lively first half, with Jack Harrison scoring first for Leeds. Jarrod Bowen equalized for West Ham, only for Leeds to get back in front three minutes later, courtesy of Harrison again.

West Ham came out swinging in the second half, with…