NFF Warns Businesses Against Deceptive Advertising

The Nigeria Football Federation and its marketing consultants, Pamodzi Sports Marketing Limited on Sunday issued a stern warning to all businesses and corporates engaging or planning to engage in ambush marketing and intentionally deceptive advertising around the Super Eagles’ campaign at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon to desist or face legal battles.

Chairman/Chief Executive of Pamodzi Sports Marketing Limited, Chief Mike Itemuagbor said the NFF and his company are irked by the activities of some corporates who have opted to surreptitiously reap where they did not sow by identifying with the Super Eagles’ brand in an illegitimate and contemptible manner.

“We have seen one company calling itself ‘PopCola’ and intentionally using the Super Eagles’ group photo for newspaper advertisement, and relating it to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. It is a dastard move and they should be ready to face a legal battle if they do not tender public apology within…