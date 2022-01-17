OFFICIAL: Iwobi’s Everton Manager Benitez Sacked

Alex Iwobi will be playing under a new manager at Everton after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday, after just six-and-a-half months in charge following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Norwich.

The Toffees confirmed Benitez’s sack in a short statement on their official website.

Everton have won just once in the Premier League since September and are 15th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

The statement read:”Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team manager.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect.

“An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

Under Benitez, Iwobi scored just one goal in 13 Premier League games this season.

Benitez was appointed Everton boss last summer but the Spaniard has failed to win over the Goodison Park faithful.

Everton fans displayed a banner calling for his exit during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Norwich. The same banner was…