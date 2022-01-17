Onyeka’s Brentford Interested In Eriksen

Frank Onyeka’s Brentford are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in bringing Christian Eriksen back to England, seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last summer’s Euros.

Brentford have enquired about Eriksen’s plans following his release from Inter Milan last month.

There is a strong Danish connection at Brentford, with manager Thomas Frank and international team-mates Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen among many known to Eriksen.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star is assessing his options as he trains in southern Switzerland, just over the border from his home in Italy near Milan.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has also said the “door is always open” to Eriksen at Spurs after they worked together at Inter.

The midfielder spent six-and-a-half years at Spurs before leaving for Inter in 2020.

Eriksen left the Serie A side by mutual consent after being suspended by the Italian medical authority from playing in…