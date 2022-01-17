Osimhen Makes Napoli Bench Ahead Bologna Clash

Victor Osimhen has been included in Napoli’s substitutes bench for their Monday league game at Bologna.

Osimhen’s inclusion was confirmed on Napoli’s verified Twitter handle when the line-up was announced.

Osimhen has been out of action since November 2021, after suffering a facial injury in Napoli’s league game with Inter Milan.

The Super Eagles striker had a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar and had to be rushed to the hospital.

He underwent a successful surgery and was ruled out for three months but made a remarkable recovery which saw him included in Super Eagles’ squad for the 2021 AFCON.

However, the 23-year-old was later dropped by the coaching crew after Napoli announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He currently has five goals in 11 league games for Napoli this season.

