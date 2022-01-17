Osimhen Makes Napoli Bench Ahead Bologna Clash

By
Headliners
-
1


Victor Osimhen has been included in Napoli’s substitutes bench for their Monday league game at Bologna.

Osimhen’s inclusion was confirmed on Napoli’s verified Twitter handle when the line-up was announced.

1xBit

Osimhen has been out of action since November 2021, after suffering a facial injury in Napoli’s league game with Inter Milan.

The Super Eagles striker had a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar and had to be rushed to the hospital.

AFCON 2022 Zabira

He underwent a successful surgery and was ruled out for three months but made a remarkable recovery which saw him included in Super Eagles’ squad for the 2021 AFCON.

However, the 23-year-old was later dropped by the coaching crew after Napoli announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

He currently has five goals in 11 league games for Napoli this season.

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR