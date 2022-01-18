2021 AFCON: Super Eagles Practice Penalty Kicks, Shooting

The Super Eagles devoted time to practice spot kicks and shooting during Monday’s training session at the VSTS-ANNEX, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

The three-time champions will take on Guinea-Bissau in their final group game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Wednesday.

Austine Eguavoen’s led side are already through to the second round of the competition after victories in their opening two games Egypt and Sudan.

The West Africans are still waiting to know their opponent in the Round of 16.

Mindful of what lies ahead of them, the team dedicated enough time to practice penalty kicks and shooting during their open training session on Monday night.

The players took their turn to test the four goalkeepers from the spot with Ola Aina, Kelechi Iheanacho, Zaidu Sanusi, Moses Simon and Joe Aribo among the best takers.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

