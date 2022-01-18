Algeria Will Fight To Stay At AFCON 2021 -Belmadi Speaks After Loss To Equatorial Guinea

Algeria coach, Djamel Belmadi has vowed that his team will do everything to remain in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Equatorial Guinea defeated Algeria, who are the defending champions, 1-0 in their second 2021 AFCON tie on Sunday.

Reacting after the game, Belmadi was quoted by CAF Online as saying: “It’s not the expected result and yet we did everything, we got several chances but the ball did not go in. We are in a situation of failure, it is a lean moment.

“Football is not always about rational reasons but let’s be sure, we will fight to stay in this competition. It will be against a great team from Côte d’Ivoire which is made up of players playing in the biggest leagues.

“Regarding the opponent, Equatorial Guinea, they defended with a lot of desire, determination and we couldn’t find the fault, it’s a situation of failure.”

Algeria now sits in the 4th position in Group E with 1 point from two games.

They will face Ivory Coast in…