Chelsea Suffer Setback Again In Title Race After Draw At Brighton

Chelsea dropped points for the sixth time in seven Premier League matches after drawing 1-1 at Brighton on Tuesday night.

The draw means Chelsea, in third place on 44 points, are now 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

They were hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to City.

Brighton began the more positive of the two teams and had Kepa Arrizabalaga sprawling at Jakub Moder’s early effort, which dragged wide of the far-post.

More pressure from the home team kept the Blues mooted yet Hakim Ziyech gave the visitors the lead after 28 minutes.

A speculative effort from the Moroccan flashed through two Brighton defenders and caught Robert Sanchez off guard, the Spaniard beaten at his near-post by the pace of the strike.

The hosts’ efforts continued in spite of the setback and they were rewarded early in the second-half when Adam Webster ran around the melee to slam home a header from Alex MacAllister’s corner.

As the game went on, Brighton looked…