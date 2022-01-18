Dare Hails High Commission Over Support For Eagles

The Sports Minister Sunday Dare has commended the Nigerian High Commission in Cameroon for its support for the Super Eagles since the beginning of the AFCON 2021 tournament.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin and officials of the Nigerian High Commission in Cameroon, apart from organizing a warm reception for the Super Eagles on their arrival in Garoua for AFCON 2021 campaign, have also been mobilizing the Nigerian community to attend the matches to support the team.

The Minister commended Ambassador Olonisakin and other officials of the Commission for making Garoua ‘home away from home’ for the team.

Dare said: “the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the Nigeria Football Federation and even the Super Eagles are really appreciative of what the Nigerian High Commission is doing at AFCON 2021.

“The team…