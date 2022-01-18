Eagles Good Enough To Win AFCON 2021 Trophy –Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has congratulated the Super Eagles for their qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time AFCON champions defeated Sudan 3-1 on Saturday at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

However, Aikhoumogbe in an interview with Completesports.com from his base in Cairo, Egypt, stated that the team has shown the zeal to go all the way to the final.

He also lauded the technical crew of the Super Eagles headed by Austine Eguavoen for the tactical changes he brought to the team.

“I am really impressed with the performance of the Super Eagles against Sudan. There is this element of cohesion in the team which makes me feel so excited,” Aikhoumogbe, a former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles goalkeeper told Completesports.com.

“This victory shows that the win against Egypt was not just a fluke but that the team played as a unit. I expect more of this performance in subsequent games because I believe they will go…