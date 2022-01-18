Guinea-Bissau Goalie Mendes: We’re Motivated To Beat Nigeria

Guinea- Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes says the Djurtus will go all out for a win against the Super Eagles in their Group D clash at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Both teams will do battle at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau need win to stay in the competition after earning one point from their opening two games.

The Super Eagles are already through to the next round after two wins against Egypt and Sudan.

“It’s very important for us to get our first victory in AFCON. Tomorrow we are going do our best to win,” Mendes told a press conference on Tuesday

“I know it is going to be a tough game but we know all we need is to get three points.

“The last game was tough for us but as professionals we know how to get out of such situation.

“We are motivated to face Nigeria,to qualify for next round. We want to make our people happy”

The Super Eagles have a number of quality players in their ranks which…