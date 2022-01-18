I’m At Aston Villa To Make A Difference

Aston Villa loan star Philippe Coutinho is ready to put Barcelona in his rear view mirror.

The Brazilian is a surprise signing for the Villains, with his connection to manager Steven Gerrard proving crucial in securing the attacker’s services.

Coutinho came on to great effect in the Premier League against Manchester United, helping the team turn around a 0-2 deficit to draw 2-2.

After scoring his first Villa goal, Coutinho reflected on his Barcelona spell.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Coutinho confessed: “[There were] Many ups and downs, but it’s already in the past.

“I’m here to focus on the objectives of the club, the manager and I want to do a good job to help my teammates and the club.”

