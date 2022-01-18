Kolasinac Departs Arsenal For Olympique Marseille

Sead Kolasinac has joined French Ligue 1 club Marseille on a free transfer after having his contract terminated by Arsenal.

The left-back had six months left on his deal at the Emirates but has now joined Marseille, despite the Gunners short of first-team players, which caused the north London derby to be postponed.

Kolasinac joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Schalke in 2017, and began in promising fashion, scoring on his debut against Chelsea in the Community Shield.

But a series of injuries meant he struggled for consistency and as a result, fell down the pecking order.

He had spent the second half of last season at his old club in an attempt to keep them in the Bundesliga, but was unable to help them avoid relegation.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international returned to Arsenal this summer but has been used sparingly by Mikel Arteta, having featured in just 5 games across all…