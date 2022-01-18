Napoli Celebrate Osimhen’s Return From Injury

Napoli have celebrated the return of Victor Osimhen from injury, after he featured in Monday’s league game at Bologna.

Osimhen made his first appearance for Napoli since November 2021, when he was introduced for Dries Mertens in the 71st minute.

The Partenopei won the game 2-0 thanks to a brace from Hirving Lozano in either halves of the game.

Also Read: ‘They Wanted Me To Drop Him’ — Rohr Lavishes Praise On ‘Important Player’ Simon

Osimhen had been out since sustaining a facial injury against Inter when he collided with Milan Skriniar.

He was expected to be out for three months but recovered in time to return to action for the Luciano Spalletti’a side.

And following his return, Napoli took to their verified Twitter handle to welcome the Super Eagles star.

“Welcome back, Victor! 🦸‍♂️

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre.”

Osimhen is Napoli’s second joint top scorer with five league goals this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…