NFF’s Poor Relationship With Napoli Behind Osimhen’s Absence At AFCON 2021

Former Nigerian defender, Godwin Okpara has attributed Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s absence from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as a result of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) poor communication with Napoli.

The Nigerian international was ruled out for three months after surgery, which prevented him from representing Nigeria at the tournament.

However, Osimhen returned to action for the first time in two months, coming on as a substitute for Belgium international Dries Mertens in the 71st-minute.

Reacting to this development, Okpara told Brila FM that the NFF failed to create a good relationship with Napoli and that he could have feature in the Super Eagles last Group D game against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

“It was a blow for us when we had that Osimhen won’t be part of the Nations Cup. And it is also a blow for Nigeria to hear that he’s back playing now.

“This shows that there is no intimate communication between the NFF and the Napoli…